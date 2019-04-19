Two young candidates up for election for Alvin city council seat

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- About 30 miles south of Houston is the City of Alvin, Texas. It has a population of just above 24,000 and as small as it is, it's sparking big ideas for two young candidates for city council.Jacob Myers, 18, and incumbent Joel Castro, 20, are running for the At-large Position 2. This is Myers' first run for a spot on the council."I've always been interested in city government and government in general," says Myers.Myers has lived in Alvin his whole life. He believes more young candidates need to run to bring in new ideas.He says, "I think there's a lot of people too old for it that are running."Incumbent, Joel Castro, says, "I am proud to get the younger people involved in government." He was sworn in more than a year ago.He says, "I got a lot of support from people prior before running. They asked me, 'Hey, this position is opening up, you might want to run for it,' I said 'Heck no I'm 18, Alvin's not going to elect an 18-year-old!'"Castro says some of the important issues to him for the city is increasing beautification, improving infrastructure, and managing growth.Myers says a key issue for him is to improve transit for the elderly to be able to get to and from doctors appointments and the grocery store.ABC13 talked to people in Alvin about these two young leaders.Sarah Musselman says, "You have a fresh voice you have young ideas.""I think that when you're 18 you may not have the life experience that a lot of folks would have when they step into this, but you may also have the courage to do things others wouldn't do," says David Grand.