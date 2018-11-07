POLITICS

Mayor Turner enacts hiring freeze at HFD after voters pass Proposition B

EMBED </>More Videos

Passage of Prop. B ensures equal pay for firefighters

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Election Day may be over, but the fight over Proposition B is still ongoing.

Proposition B, which passed on Tuesday, concerns pay for firefighters. They are seeking pay that matches police officers of equal ranks.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, who was opposed to Prop. B, is standing behind his statement that the city cannot afford to raise firefighters' pay.



On Wednesday, he announced that after the passage of Prop. B no more classified firefighters would be brought on.

According to Mayor Turner's press secretary, he also asked Houston Fire Department Chief Pena to restructure HFD, and go from four to three shifts.


Turner is also announcing a two-week delay on an item that would spend $1.3 million on a law firm for "potential" litigation involving Prop. B.

Mayor Turner has fought against Prop. B for months. He even spent his own campaign funds in an add to push against it.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfirefightershouston fire departmentsylvester turnerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Ocasio-Cortez is youngest woman elected to Congress
What are the duties as Harris County Judge?
GOP incumbent Pete Olson retains seat vs. Sri Kulkarni
LIVE: Pres. Trump responds to midterm elections
More Politics
Top Stories
Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
LIVE: Pres. Trump responds to midterm elections
Ex-Texas congressman Steve Stockman sentenced to 10 years
Woman and daughter threatened during meat market holdup
Deadly shooting in Baytown linked to 2 other shootings
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
What are the duties as Harris County Judge?
Ed Emmett blames straight-ticket voting for loss
Show More
Democrat Lina Hidalgo elected Harris County judge in upset
Who is newly-elected Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo?
Harris Co. Judge Ed Emmett loses bid for 3rd term
Dead brothel owner wins election for Nevada legislative seat
CRUZ RE-ELECTED: Texas senator holds on to beat O'Rourke
More News