Prop B changed the city charter. We cannot now negotiate a figure lower than the 29% firefighters' raise it requires. But there is a potential for a court challenge on how the prop might conflict with state law. @HoustonFire — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 7, 2018

Mayor @SylvesterTurner announces this morning that after passage of Prop B., no more classified firefighters will be brought on. He has asked Chief Pena to restructure HFD, going from 4 to 3 shifts and to look for other ways to absorb costs. — Mary Benton (@IAmMaryBenton) November 7, 2018

Turner on Prop B, says he will make good on his promise to start cutting in the fire department first after the passage of the measure. “We will look first to the fire department before we look at any other department.” — Ted Oberg (@TedABC13) November 7, 2018

Election Day may be over, but the fight over Proposition B is still ongoing.Proposition B, which passed on Tuesday, concerns pay for firefighters. They are seeking pay that matches police officers of equal ranks.Mayor Sylvester Turner, who was opposed to Prop. B, is standing behind his statement that the city cannot afford to raise firefighters' pay.On Wednesday, he announced that after the passage of Prop. B no more classified firefighters would be brought on.According to Mayor Turner's press secretary, he also asked Houston Fire Department Chief Pena to restructure HFD, and go from four to three shifts.Turner is also announcing a two-week delay on an item that would spend $1.3 million on a law firm for "potential" litigation involving Prop. B.Mayor Turner has fought against Prop. B for months. He even spent his own campaign funds in an add to push against it.