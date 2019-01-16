POLITICS

TSA screener with 7-month-old: 'It's getting harder each day'

EMBED </>More Videos

Government shutdown (1 of 3)

Philabundance sends food for furloughed TSA workers

TSA agents are essential government workers, and with the partial government shut- down entering its 25th day as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on January 15, 20

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
The lines at Philadelphia International Airport were moving on Day 25 of the government shutdown, with every person and their carry-on bags being carefully inspected by the furloughed workers who are necessary for safe air travel in this country: Transportation Security Administration employees.

RELATED: TSA security checkpoint at Houston airport to remain closed

Due to the ongoing shutdown, those men and women missed a paycheck on Saturday.

Tyrone Sharper is one of the many TSA screeners wondering how to make it through. He has a wife and 7-month-old child.

"It sets us back and we have to figure out a way to pretty much pay those bills," Sharper said.

In addition to having to juggle the bills, Sharper and his wife had a bad feeling early on there could be a shutdown and they wouldn't be getting paid.

"Because I knew this was coming, I planned for that, so my wife and I were able to do some food shopping before the last paycheck ran out," Sharper said.

He says the hardest part is getting up at 2:30 a.m. to be at the airport to begin his shift at 4 a.m. and knowing he's not going to get a paycheck.

Sharper says the politicians in Washington don't seem to understand what's really going on.

"So with them not doing that, it's been hard. It's getting harder each day to get up at that time of the morning and leave my family when I'm not getting paid for it," Sharper said.

In an extraordinary move, Catholic Social Services provided a whole pallet of canned goods Tuesday to helped furloughed TSA workers.

"That's a whole lot of food, but it's probably going to go quick," TSA Union President Joe Shuker said.

Philabundance is also working to distribute food to TSA employees who need the extra help.



Unlike other major airports that have seen long lines and delays due to screeners calling out sick, that has not been the case yet at Philadelphia International Airport.

Shuker takes pride knowing that TSA screeners in Philadelphia were rated number one in the country last year.

"We were rated number one and it's because of the officers here, the work they do, and their dedication. Our officers still come to work until they can't," Shuker said.

TSA Philadelphia Director Gary Renfrow calls this "unchartered territory" for federal employees.

"We've lived through shutdowns in the past, but this one is actually affecting people at the end of the day, and it will begin to affect Americans I think at some point," Renfrow said.

So for the time being, TSA officials are urging air travelers to treat flying right now as if it were a holiday. You should come early and be prepared for a wait.

EMBED More News Videos

Philabundance sends food for furloughed TSA workers: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 4 p.m., January 15, 2019

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownTSAPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Kirsten Gillibrand: What to know about 2020 candidate
Federal workers rally outside NASA's Johnson Space Center
Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick take the oath of office
More Politics
Top Stories
Houston native among 14 killed in Kenya terror attack
Men found in drug-filled trailer after kidnapping attempt
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Arctic cold front blows into Houston this weekend
Astros Golf Foundation unveils 2019 Houston Open dates
Shake Shack Montrose donating portion of proceeds Wednesday
What to buy and not buy in January
Show More
Woman claims she was left naked in jail cell for 12 hours
Woman in wheelchair killed, stabbed 116 times
'Don't Mess with Texas' scholarship applications are open
Officials set to inspect R. Kelly's Chicago studio Wednesday
YouTube revises policy and bans dangerous prank videos
More News