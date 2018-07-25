POLITICS

Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickaxe

Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickaxe; suspect turns himself in (KTRK)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
A vandalism suspect turned himself in after he allegedly used a pickaxe to destroy President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to witnesses, a man removed the pickaxe from a guitar case about 3 a.m. and began swinging it at the star on Hollywood Boulevard, leaving chunks of concrete strewn across the sidewalk.

The suspect surrendered to Beverly Hills police at about 4:30 a.m., the LAPD said. His identity was not disclosed.

Crews were seen sweeping up the pieces.

In November 2016, days before the presidential election, Trump's star was similarly vandalized by a man dressed as a construction worker who used a sledgehammer and pickaxe.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumphollywood walk of famevandalismu.s. & worldCalifornia
