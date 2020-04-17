Trump new approach to reopening economy during coronavirus outbreak

BEFORE PHASE ONE: What states or regions must do before proceeding to a phased opening of their economies:

WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Trump offered an apparent road map for states in efforts to begin the reopening of cities and businesses who are suffering from the economic strife of the coronavirus pandemic.The president laid out a phased approach to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases."You're going to call your own shots," Trump told the governors, according to an audio recording obtained by The Associated Press. "We're going to be standing alongside of you."Areas that are seeing less of the disease along with strong testing capabilities will start a three-phased process to reopen businesses and school. Every phase will last 14 days to make certain the virus does not spread again.A look at the guidelines:Among the boxes that must be checked are a downward trajectory of documented COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period and a robust testing program in place for at-risk health care workers. Other criteria include a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period and hospitals having enough protective gear for their workers and enough beds, ventilators and other needed supplies to treat all patients.The guidance affects certain employers differently. For example, schools and organized youth activities that are currently closed, such as daycare, should remain closed. The guidance also says that bars should remain closed. However, larger venues such as movie theaters, churches, ballparks and arenas can operate but under strict distancing protocols.Also under phase one, vulnerable individuals such as elderly people and those with underlying health conditions should continue to shelter in place. Individuals who do go out should avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in places that don't provide appropriate physical distancing. Trade shows and receptions are cited as examples.The guidelines also recommend minimizing nonessential travel during phase one.The guidelines say nonessential travel can resume, however all vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place. When people go out in public, they should avoid social settings with more than 50 people when appropriate physical distancing is not practical.Employers in phase two are asked to continue to encourage telework when possible and to close common areas where personnel are likely to congregate or they should enforce "moderate social distancing protocols."Schools and daycare can reopen. Bars may open but should leave less room for people to stand around when possible.In this phase, vulnerable individuals can resume going out in public but should practice physical distancing. Visits to senior care centers and hospitals can also resume, though those who interact with residents and patients must remain diligent about following good hygiene practices, namely washing their hands frequently. Meanwhile, low-risk populations should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments. Employers can resume unrestricted staffing of worksites.There is no set timeline for moving through each of the three phases.