POLITICS

President Donald Trump takes aim at Bush's 1000 Points of Light during rally in Montana

EMBED </>More Videos

Trump takes aim at 1,000 Points of Light (KTRK)

While speaking at a rally in Montana, President Trump took aim at former President George H.W. Bush and a famous phrase he used.

"Thousand Points of Light, I never quite got that one," Trump said. "What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out? And it was put by a Republican, wasn't it?"

Bush 41 used the 'Thousand Points of Light' theme frequently, including in his inauguration, to promote the spirit of volunteerism.

ABC13 has reached out to President Bush's spokesman for comment, but we haven't heard back.

The Points of Light Foundation tweeted their response. "With these words, nearly 3 decades ago, our founder President @GeorgeHWBush ignited a spirit of volunteerism and inspired millions to be points of light in communities around the world."



Former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer shared his opinion on Twitter.

"This is so uncalled for. Going after a 94-year-old, former President's promotion of volunteerism. I don't mind potus being a fighter. I do mind him being rude," Fleischer tweeted.



At the rally, Trump also took aim at the #MeToo movement, and Democrats.

Trump also stressed that the current administration is rebuilding the economy and restoring security.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Pres. Trump revokes ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News