POLITICS

Trump says no to 'moderate' immigration plan

EMBED </>More Videos

What to know about President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

President Donald Trump says he won't sign a "moderate" immigration bill written by House Republicans. His comment deals an apparent damaging blow to GOP lawmakers hoping to push legislation through the House next week.

Republicans have produced a hard-right immigration measure and a separate package negotiated by the party's battling moderates and conservatives.

Both bills have stringent border security provisions. Only the compromise measure offers a chance at citizenship for young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump tells reporters that he's looking at both plans. But, he says, "I certainly wouldn't sign the more moderate one."

He also says he needs money to build a wall with Mexico. Both bills have that.

Trump's words are causing confusion among GOP leaders, who have said Trump backs the compromise.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Pres. Trump revokes ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News