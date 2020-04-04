Coronavirus

Coronavirus in US: Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN | LIVE BRIEFING SOON

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told ESPN.

The White House says Trump spoke with commissioners of the country's sports leagues on Saturday and told them he recognizes "the good work being done by many teams and players" to care for their communities and fans dealing with the new coronavirus.

The coronavirus has decimated the sports world with the NBA and NHL suspending their seasons indefinitely and Major League Baseball postponing the start of its season.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

The NCAA basketball tournament was also canceled, as were college spring sports such as baseball and softball, lacrosse and track and field.

The White House says the commissioners thanked Trump for his "national leadership and for his interest in the sports industry." He called on them to continue efforts to support their fellow Americans during the current challenge.

A wide range of sports league officials participated in the call, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
Furlough vs layoff: What's the difference?
Rep. Al Green, Chinese media CEO distribute 10,000 masks
Coronavirus: Houston death toll and the number of infected rises
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Houston death toll and the number of infected rises
Rain showers moving into Houston area
Rep. Al Green, Chinese media CEO distribute 10,000 masks
You may have to wait in line to enter grocery stores
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
Houston Food Bank in urgent need of donations
Kobe Bryant posthumously selected for Hall of Fame
Show More
Small businesses may be eligible for federal relief now
Stalled car, tow truck smashed by oncoming train
NOT REAL NEWS: All fake COVID-19 headlines from this week
What to do about workplace concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic
Trump fires watchdog who handled Ukraine complaint
More TOP STORIES News