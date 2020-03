Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster' in response to coronavirus crisis

President Donald Trump said he was tapping the Defense Production Act to order American businesses to manufacture and send supplies, like testing kits, ventilators and masks, to hospitals preparing to be overwhelmed by a wave of coronavirus cases.

The president also announced an effective closure of the U.S. border with Mexico, prohibiting most travel except for trade. That brings it in line with the restriction on the Canadian border earlier this week.

The U.S. is also suspending interest on student loans to help young people cope with job losses and the financial crunch.

Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, broke openly on the possible effectiveness of new drugs being explored to treat the virus. Trump said he believed that a combination of medications he announced Thursday would work to treat the virus. Fauci said no such declaration could be made without testing, again highlighting the sharp divide between data-driven health officials and a president who admits he follows his gut.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he's using the Stafford Act to declare a major disaster response to the coronavirus outbreak."I worked very closely with Governor Cuomo, and this is the first time in our nation's history that a president used the Stafford Act to declare a major disaster response to a public health crisis," he said during Saturday's White House coronavirus task force press briefing. "Never happened before. I'm considering other areas where we may or may not be doing that."This law lets FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) assist state and local governments during natural catastrophes.The president can choose to use the Stafford Act when a state governor or local leader determines that damage from a "major disaster" exceeds state or local resources, according to FEMA's website. Only the president has the power to decalre it.Then, FEMA can use its $40 billion in federal funding for emergency response, such as building medical facilities.Trump has used the Stafford Act several times for natural disasters like flooding in the Midwest and wildfires in California. In a March 13 letter , Trump expressed interest in using the Stafford Act "based on the fact that our entire country is now facing a significant public health emergency."