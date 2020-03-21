Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster' in response to coronavirus crisis

"I worked very closely with Governor Cuomo, and this is the first time in our nation's history that a president used the Stafford Act to declare a major disaster response to a public health crisis," he said during Saturday's White House coronavirus task force press briefing. "Never happened before. I'm considering other areas where we may or may not be doing that."
This law lets FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) assist state and local governments during natural catastrophes.
The president can choose to use the Stafford Act when a state governor or local leader determines that damage from a "major disaster" exceeds state or local resources, according to FEMA's website. Only the president has the power to decalre it.
Then, FEMA can use its $40 billion in federal funding for emergency response, such as building medical facilities.
Trump has used the Stafford Act several times for natural disasters like flooding in the Midwest and wildfires in California.
In a March 13 letter, Trump expressed interest in using the Stafford Act "based on the fact that our entire country is now facing a significant public health emergency."
Here are highlights from Friday's press briefing:
