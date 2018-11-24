POLITICS

President Trump says he is thankful for himself this Thanksgiving

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has more. (Susan Walsh)

Eyewitness News
PALM BEACH, Florida --
President Trump spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his family at his Mar a Lago luxury resort in Florida.

The Trumps ate Thanksgiving dinner Thursday and besides turkey, the menu included jumbo shrimp, lamb and duck prosciutto, Caesar salad - without the romaine lettuce - and a variety of desserts.

Earlier in the day, the president spent some time on the phone, calling members of all five U.S. military branches serving overseas this holiday season.

President Trump broke with tradition and talked about politics. He complained about the court system and migrants.

Then, when asked what he was thankful for, he said 'himself,' claiming he has made a "tremendous difference in this country."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsthanksgivingdonald trumppoliticsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Border mayor declares 'humanitarian crisis' over migrants
Trump issues Thanksgiving threat to close US-Mexico border
Lawmaker renews call against Texas Confederate plaque
Razor wire most visible part of $210M US border deployment
More Politics
Top Stories
Bob McNair, owner of Houston Texans, passes away at 81
Bob McNair's impact in Houston goes beyond football
Texans players and NFL react to Bob McNair's passing
Bob McNair's medical history includes bout with leukemia
Texans fans 'shocked' over loss of Bob McNair
Firefighters uncover game room inside N. Harris Co. church
Freight train wipes out trailer in West University area
Missing tutu-wearing pup prompts huge search effort
Show More
3 men on the run after raping and trying to kill woman
Man lured into motel by women robbed by men with nun masks
'Nutcracker' returns to Wortham Center after Harvey
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Border mayor declares 'humanitarian crisis' over migrants
More News