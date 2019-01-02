POLITICS

President Trump responds to Mitt Romney after he says Trump hasn't 'risen to the mantle of the office'

EMBED </>More Videos

Former presidential candidate and senator-elect Mitt Romney said President Trump hasn't "risen to the mantle of the office."

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump is responding to blistering criticism from Republican Sen.- elect Mitt Romney, who said the president hasn't "risen to the mantle of the office."

Romney made the comments in an op-ed for the Washington Post Tuesday night, where he broadly criticized the president's policies and character.

Romney praised some of Trump's policy decisions, but added "With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent's shortfall has been most glaring."

Romney says he doesn't intend to comment on every Trump tweet, but he promises to "speak out against significant statements or actions that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions."

Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, accused Romney of being jealous shortly after the column came out, saying that Romney, "lacked the ability to save this nation. @realDonaldTrump has saved it."



Now the president is responding to the op-ed himself.

President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning: "Here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not. Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn't. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN!"


The Flake reference was to retiring Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, a Republican who has been a Trump critic.

The criticism comes just a couple days before Romney becomes a Utah senator.

He'll be sworn into the Senate on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldmitt romneyPresident Donald TrumpWashington DC
POLITICS
Harris County under new management with Hidalgo
Federal workers suing White House over shutdown
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
New Harris County judge promises transparency
More Politics
Top Stories
Dad's blood alcohol more than twice the limit: Prosecutors
14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman
New video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver
ABC13 Storm Updates: Possible flash flooding threatens Houston
Wrong-way driver passed out in car on Hwy 59 arrested for DWI
Activists say fatal shooting of girl similar to 2017 incident
Texas mascot charges at Georgia's bulldog prior to game
Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip
Show More
Airport ramp agent breaks out dance moves to cheer up crying child
Blue Bell to give everyone chance to try Mardi Gras flavor
WWE legend 'Mean' Gene Okerlund passes away
9-year-old boy shot in stomach by celebratory gunfire
Vehicle tumbles down embankment on Hwy 288 feeder
More News