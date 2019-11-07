Trump, Putin cartoon images appear in downtown art installation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A politically charged sign is catching strange looks in downtown Houston.A sign reading "Trump & Co" with Russian President Vladimir Putin depicted as a devil appeared on top of a building on Main Street near Preston.Below the sign is a cartoonish-looking President Donald Trump with his hands tied as if he's a puppet.Eyewitness News has learned the sign is an art installation called "Easy Credit." The artist, Courtney Frances Fallon, put up the piece shortly before Election Day.In a letter affixed to the building, Fallon wrote about the art.Reporter Steve Campion spoke with Fallon. He's working on a full report for Eyewitness News starting at 3 p.m. He'll also tell you when the work might be taken down.