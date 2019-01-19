GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

President Donald Trump offers extended protections for 'Dreamers' as compromise for border wall

President Donald Trump is offering to extend temporary protection for people brought to U.S. illegally as children in a bid to secure border wall funding. (KGO-TV)

By JILL COLVIN and CATHERINE LUCEY
WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump sought to break the government shutdown impasse Saturday, offering to extend protections for young people brought to the country illegally as children, if Democrats give him $5.7 billion for his long-promised border wall.

But Democrats dismissed the offer as non-starter, calling on Trump to re-open the government first.

Speaking from the White House, Trump said he was offering a "common sense compromise both parties should embrace."
"Walls are not immoral. They are the opposite of immoral."



In advance of Trump's remarks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the expected proposal for ending the 29-day partial government shutdown was "a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable."

The California Democrat said Trump's expected offer was "not a good-faith effort" to help the immigrants and could not pass the House.

President Trump details plan for border wall and protection of 'Dreamers.'


Trump said he would extend protections for young people brought to the country illegally as children, as well as for those with temporary protected status after fleeing countries affected by natural disasters or violence.

Democrats criticized the expected proposal because it didn't seem to be a permanent solution for those immigrants and because it includes money for the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which the party strongly opposes. Democrats also want Trump to reopen government before talks can start.
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationborder walldacaWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
