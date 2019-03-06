Politics

President Donald Trump names hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien as national security adviser

Wednesday, March 6, 2019: In the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Vice President Mike Pence and Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert O'Brien. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has named hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien to be his new national security adviser.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has "worked long & hard" with O'Brien and that "he will do a great job!"

Trump's announcement about O'Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser's post, citing policy disagreements.

Bolton was Trump's third national security adviser.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.donald trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flood threat continues through Thursday
Houston-area school closings and delays
High water locations on Houston-area roads
15-year-old Magnolia girl missing, phone abandoned near park
Uber driver's truck with passenger inside stranded on median
Storm topples trees as floodwaters rise on roadways
Mudslide spotted on feeder road of 610 near Wayside
Show More
Turkey Creek rising rapidly near Clear Lake
Sign up for these alerts now to monitor possible flooding
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Mummy Marauder wanted by FBI for Houston bank robbery
Vomiting woman leads to stolen mail arrest
More TOP STORIES News