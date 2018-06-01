POLITICS

President Trump: June 12 Summit with North Korea is back on

President Trump announced during an ABC Special Report that the historic summit with Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump announced that the historic summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump said after an Oval Office meeting Friday with North Korea's Kim Yong Chol that he'd be making a mistake not to go forward with the on-again, off-again nuclear summit in Singapore.

From "Little Rocket Man" to an apparent thawing of relations, here's a look back at major milestones in the United Staes' relationship with North Korea since President Trump took office.



Trump said his meeting with the most senior North Korean to visit the White House in 18 years lasted longer than expected. He said it "went very well."

The president said his June 12 meeting will be "a beginning."

"The process will begin on June 12 in Singapore," he said.
