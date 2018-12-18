POLITICS

Trump Foundation to dissolve and donate assets amid New York lawsuit

EMBED </>More Videos

What to know about President Donald Trump.

The Trump Foundation will dissolve itself under judicial supervision as part of a lawsuit filed in New York, the state attorney general announced Tuesday.

The move follows a court decision in favor of AG Barbara Underwood, with the Trump Foundation signing a stipulation to dissolve with review and approval by Underwood of proposed recipient charities of the Foundation's remaining assets.

A court decision last month allowed Underwood's lawsuit, which remains ongoing, to move forward. It also seeks millions in restitution and penalties and a bar on President Donald Trump and his three eldest children from serving on the boards of other New York charities.

Underwood released the following statement:

"Our petition detailed a shocking pattern of illegality involving the Trump Foundation, including unlawful coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing, and much more. This amounted to the Trump Foundation functioning as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump's business and political interests. Today's stipulation accomplishes a key piece of the relief sought in our lawsuit earlier this year. Under the terms, the Trump Foundation can only dissolve under judicial supervision - and it can only distribute its remaining charitable assets to reputable organizations approved by my office. This is an important victory for the rule of law, making clear that there is one set of rules for everyone. We'll continue to move our suit forward to ensure that the Trump Foundation and its directors are held to account for their clear and repeated violations of state and federal law."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstrump foundationPresident Donald TrumpcharityNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Michael Flynn heads to sentencing with 'good luck' wish
Customs head wanted to avoid 'politicizing' 7-year-old's death
Hillary Clinton pens letter to 8-year-old who lost election
A look back at recent government shutdowns
More Politics
Top Stories
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
5 killed in San Marcos apartment fire ruled homicides
Michael Flynn heads to sentencing with 'good luck' wish
Dad tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter in pond: Police
Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks
Man dies after slamming into back of semi in thick fog
Dangerous and foggy road conditions
Hearing today in case of bodies of slaves found at FBISD site
Show More
2 Chicago officers die after being struck by train while chasing suspect
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Angleton police play Santa, giving gifts to good drivers
General Mills' new cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Fruity Lucky Charms
2 HISD educators investigated for indecency with a child
More News