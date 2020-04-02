Coronavirus

Federal strategic stockpile of personal protective equipment nearly depleted, Trump says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is acknowledging that the federal stockpile is nearly depleted of personal protective equipment used by doctors and nurses to protect themselves from the new coronavirus.

"It is," Trump told reporters at a press briefing Wednesday, "because we're sending it directly to hospitals."

Concerns about the stockpile levels were first reported by the Washington Post on Wednesday.

Trump has said that the stockpile has almost 10,000 ventilators but that the administration has been keeping close hold on them so they can be deployed quickly to states that need them. But he said the administration had agreed to ship out 1,000 ventilators.

He says, "We have to have the flexibility of moving the ventilators to where the virus is going."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthcoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Judge Hidalgo signs order to release up to 1,000 inmates
Domestic violence concerns rising: Where to go if you need help
'It's the perfect storm:' Grim outlook for Houston economy
Gov. Abbott says more money coming for Texans impacted by COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
What long shutdown would mean for Houston job outlook
HPD chief says he was not consulted over inmate releases
Judge Hidalgo signs order to release up to 1,000 inmates
Gov. Abbott says more money coming for Texans impacted by COVID-19
TX set to cross 4,000 COVID-19 cases as death toll rises
HISD to resume free meals for students on Monday
Show More
'It's the perfect storm:' Grim outlook for Houston economy
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
Worried about paying rent on April 1 amid pandemic?
Residents fear someone in house will get virus, survey says
Houston hospital 1st in US to deliver new COVID-19 treatment
More TOP STORIES News