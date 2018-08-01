PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump is wrongly claiming that Americans need photo IDs to buy groceries as he rails against the idea of noncitizens voting. (KGO)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is wrongly claiming that Americans need photo IDs to buy groceries as he rails against the idea of noncitizens voting.

Trump was advocating for voter ID requirements at a Tampa, Florida, rally on Tuesday when he claimed the only time people don't need ID is when they want to vote.

He says: "If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID. You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture."

SEE ALSO: "He's dividing us" - LeBron James speaks out against Donald Trump in CNN interview


It's unclear when the president last purchased groceries or anything else himself.

Trump had been railing against the idea of allowing noncitizens to vote, saying, "Only American citizens should vote in American elections."

He says, "The time has come for voter ID like everything else."

For more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpshoppingu.s. & worldimmigrationimmigration reformWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
LeBron James speaks on Donald Trump in CNN interview
House Republicans move to impeach deputy attorney general
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants
Trump's Walk of Fame star destroyed with pickaxe
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Houston center for immigrant children could open this week
Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns
Judge to Houston: Take that video off city website
Obama, Biden spotted having lunch together
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect charged in murder of missing Houston woman
What we know about missing Houston woman's alleged killer
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Man loses limbs to dog saliva infection
GET READY: RodeoHouston 2019 season tickets on sale Wednesday
Houston Restaurant Weeks 2018 serves up 12 newcomers
Families want memories of 2 Atascocita teens to live on
Astros players speak out on Roberto Osuna trade
Show More
Suspect sets fire inside N. Houston store and attacks workers
Crooks seen getting away with TV on motorcycle in Manvel
35 dogs removed from home after woman found covered in feces
Ice cream seller's mother dead after bizarre dry ice accident
Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns
More News