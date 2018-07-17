PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump balloon baby may be coming to the U.S.A.

EMBED </>More Videos

The super-sized balloon of President Donald Trump depicted as a baby may be coming stateside. (KGO)

The super-sized balloon of President Donald Trump depicted as a baby may be coming stateside.

The large balloon made its debut in London Friday.

Now, a New Jersey resident wants to bring it to Trump's golf club in Bedminster.

RELATED: Trump baby diaper-wearing balloon flies over London

In fact, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to make the dream a reality.

In just two days, the campaign nearly raised double its goal. The order to have the balloon brought over was placed July 16.

It should arrive by the middle of August.

For more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpbabyprotestrepublicansdemocratsu.s. & worldengland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Giant balloon of Trump in baby diaper flies over Parliament
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
President Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Hillary Clinton trolls President Trump on Twitter
Putin says he wanted Trump to win in 2016
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Young Republicans booted from Uber over backseat politics
Obama delivers address on values in rebuke to Trump
President Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
More Politics
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News