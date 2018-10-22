HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --President Trump will have a busy night in Houston after landing at Ellington Field.
ABC13 reporter and anchor Tom Abrahams is following the president, who has arrived at the Toyota Center for Monday night's "Make America Great Again" rally.
Before the rally, Trump will have a roundtable meeting with some of his supporters.
WATCH: What's on President Trump's Houston agenda tonight
Trump will then take the stage in an hour-long rally sponsored by his campaign, in support of Sen. Ted Cruz's re-election bid.
WATCH: Texas Republicans line up to greet Pres. Trump at Ellington Field
