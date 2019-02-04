POLITICS

Tony Buzbee set to run in 2019 Houston mayoral race

EMBED </>More Videos

Tony Buzbee speaks at his first candidate rally

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tony Buzbee held his first official mayoral candidate rally at the Cadillac bar in the Heights.

Buzbee spoke about bi-partisan transparency in City Hall and the increased amount of crime in Houston. He claimed there's 23,000 documented gang members within the city.

The rally occurred just a few hours after Buzbee had to defend himself after two people allegedly broke into his home.

Houston mayoral hopeful Tony Buzbee victim of million-dollar heist
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor hopeful Tony Buzbee's River Oaks mansion hit by burglars.



He says he pulled a handgun on a burglar who eventually made off with artwork and other valuables worth $21 million from his River Oaks mansion Monday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsthe mayorhouston politicsHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Voter roll purge could affect thousands in Houston: mayor
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
Va. Governor Ralph Northam denies being in racist photo: Sources
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman arrested after thieves pass bad checks at H-E-B
Burglar steals $21M in valuables from Tony Buzbee's house
Legislator pushing for metal detectors in all Texas schools
5 measles cases in Harris, Montgomery, Galveston counties
Dog found stranded on Baytown road in bad condition
Dense sea fog blowing in again on Tuesday
Kobe Bryant says Rockets can't win title with current style
Security experts warn of unsecured internet networks
Show More
Girls in sex abuse case were the 'aggressor': judge
Houston lawmaker wants to end "Confederate Heroes" holiday
Katy prepares to break ground on new boardwalk district
DASHCAM VIDEO: Plane bursts into flames midair before crash
N. Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
More News