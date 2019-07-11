2020 presidential election

Who is Tom Steyer? What to know about the Democratic 2020 candidate

SAN FRANCISCO -- Changing his mind and defying the odds, 62-year-old San Francisco billionaire Tom Steyer throws his hat in the ring for the race seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. But, who is he?

Steyer grew up in New York City the youngest of three brothers.

His father, Roy, was a lawyer who served in the Navy and was on the legal team that prosecuted Nazi war criminals at the Nuremburg trials.

Marnie, his mother, was a journalist and teacher.

RELATED: Democratic debate 2019: List of candidates who made it in first debate for 2020 presidential election

Steyer graduated from Yale and received an MBA from Stanford. In 1986 he moved to San Francisco where he started his own investment firm, Farallon Capital.

After achieving much success, Steyer left Farallon to focus on politics, environmental advocacy and philanthropy with his wife Kat.

In 2013 he founded NextGen America, a grassroots, "a nonprofit group that combats climate change, promotes social justice and increases participation in our democracy through voter registration and grassroots organizing."

Thanks in part to his efforts, Democrats were able to take over the House of Representatives in 2018.

In January of 2019, Steyer decided against running for president but said instead he would focus on impeaching Pres. Donald Trump and created a nonprofit to that end, "Need to Impeach."

In a video posted on YouTube in July, Steyer changed his mind and decided to run for the Democratic nomination for president.

Many on the left criticized his decision saying his money is what was needed to win races, not for him to make a failed run for the nomination.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscopresidential racetom steyerpoliticselectionu.s. & world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democratic presidential debate to be held in Houston in Sept.
TSU to host 3rd Democratic presidential debate
President Trump's campaign selling pack of plastic straws
Trump says he's not happy with 'send her back' chant at rally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News