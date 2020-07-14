primary election

TEXAS PRIMARY: Get the latest on runoff election results

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Things may have looked a little different when casted your vote during this year's primary runoff elections.

Weeks before, ABC13 showed you the changes that were being made to keep people safe from COVID-19 while voting.

"As you're ushered into check in, you'll be separated by the front of the second person by plexiglass, and you'll be able to show them your voter ID, without physically handing it to them to further reduce any potential contact. You'll have the opportunity to put some hand sanitizer on and clean up," Chris Hollins with the Harris County Clerk's office said.

Some of the safety measures included social distancing between machines and poll workers wearing personal protection equipment.

The Harris County Clerk's Office reported that a total of 154,313 voters cast their ballots during the 10-day early voting period, which ended last week.

The clerk's office said they wore face masks and finger covers for voters who needed one. Voters exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 had the option to vote curbside to avoid entering the polling center.
