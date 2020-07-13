coronavirus texas

Texas GOP's votes to hold virtual state convention

By Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Republican Party voted to hold a virtual state convention after the City of Houston last week, canceled their in-person convention at the GRB convention center.

The Texas Supreme Court earlier dismissed an appeal by the Republican Party of Texas, effectively sinking their chances to win a legal battle against Houston.

Justices also denied a similar petition spearheaded by other party officials and Houston activist Steve Hotze.

'Kill 'em' Houston GOP powerbroker Steve Hotze left Greg Abbott a voicemail requesting National Guard "shoot to kill" rioters

Last week, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner directed the city's legal department to work with Houston First Corp., the operator of the convention center, to review its contract with the party. The group later sent a letter to the party informing them that the event had been canceled. The party responded, saying it would sue Turner, the city of Houston and Houston First Corp., arguing that the gathering was protected under both the Texas and U.S. Constitutions and should be allowed to continue as planned. A Harris County judge denied a request by the party that would have let them proceed with the convention, and, soon after, the party said it would file an appeal to the Texas Supreme Court.

FULL STORY: Mayor Turner cancels state Republican party's convention

The video above is from a previous story.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
