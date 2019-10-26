Texas Election Day 2019: Early voting ends Nov. 1

If you want some guidance before casting your ballot, the Houston League of Women Voters guide provides non-partisan information.
Get your guide here: League of Women Voters Guide
WHERE TO VOTE BY COUNTY:
Harris County
Fort Bend County
Montgomery County
Brazoria County
Galveston County
SAMPLE BALLOTS BY COUNTY:
Harris County
Fort Bend County
Montgomery County
Brazoria County
Galveston County
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity.
If you don't have any of the aforementioned forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.
If you still have not registered to vote, here's how you can do that before heading to the polls.
You can view a special interactive feature on the candidates below, or through this link:
ABC13 ELECTION COVERAGE:
Complete coverage of voting, election and results
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place
ABC13 and Univision 45 presented Houston's first live mayoral debate