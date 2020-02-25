Politics

Presidential candidates visit Texas, stumping for votes

By
Texas is the second biggest prize on Super Tuesday, right behind California in the numbers of delegates awarded. The state is drawing several of the Democratic hopefuls in the days leading up to primary election day on March 3.

Bernie Sanders visited last weekend and drew thousands to the University of Houston campus in Southeast Houston. That night, he drew an even larger crowd in Austin.

A Hobby School of Public Affairs survey had Sanders leading the pack among likely voters with 23 percent of the vote.

Elizabeth Warren, third in the poll, has an event in San Antonio on Thursday, Feb. 27. It's at the Historic Sunset Station at 4:30 p.m. with supporter and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro.

Another mayor has also thrown an endorsement.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced his endorsement for Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg is making his sixth trip to Texas on Thursday, with a morning "Get Out The Vote" rally in Houston.

During a conference call with reporters Tuesday, the campaign remained confident about its strategy of focusing on big delegate Super Tuesday states. Bloomberg has 19 offices in Texas and more than 180 campaign workers in the state.

Pete Buttigieg is also planning a pre-Super Tuesday rally in Texas.

As of Tuesday afternoon, campaigns for former Vice President Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer have not announced Texas events.

