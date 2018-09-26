POLITICS

Texas congressional town hall debate tonight at UH-Downtown

Candidates for U.S. House Districts 2 and 29 will face off on the debate stage Wednesday night at University of Houston-Downtown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Candidates for U.S. House Districts 2 and 29 will go head-to-head Wednesday night at the University of Houston-Downtown.

ABC13 anchor Mayra Moreno is one of the moderators who will be asking questions of the candidates hoping to succeed outgoing U.S. Reps. Ted Poe and Gene Green.

We are streaming the debates on ABC13.com and on our news app beginning at 6 p.m.

In District 2, Republican candidate and former Navy SEAL Daniel Crenshaw will debate policy with Democratic activist and lawyer Todd Litton.

In District 29, Democratic State Sen. Sylvia Garcia is hoping to head off a challenge by Republican Phillip Aronoff for Rep. Green's seat.

Don't forget, you can also watch the second debate between Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke on ABC13 and online at ABC13.com.

The Texas Senate debate will be held on Sunday, Sept. 30 from the University of Houston. ABC13 anchor Tom Abrahams will be moderating that debate.
