Brandon and Jordan Pichanik give credit for the fact they're married to George H.W. Bush.The pair were students at the bush school of public policy at Bush School of Public Policy at Texas A&M when they met.Jordan recalls her interactions with the Bush's. "If they walked by you, they reached out to you," Jordan said.They have both met President Bush and Jordan had the chance to sit next to the former president for their class photo.Tomorrow, the couple will be a part of a group of the Bush School Alumni, filing past the casket to pay their respects.