HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --As polls closed across most of Texas, supporters of both candidates in the closely watched U.S. Senate race gathered at opposite ends of the state.
Thousands of Rep. Beto O'Rourke's supporters are at a minor league baseball stadium in the Texas Democratic senate candidate's native El Paso to await elections results that could come late into the night.
At U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's party in Houston, a line of people waited to enter the hotel ballroom, chanting "Ted! Ted!"
Some in the crowd wore red "Make America Great Again" baseball caps. Cruz has held his seat since 2013.
Polls in El Paso and far west Texas are still open for another hour. Nine polling places in the Houston area were also ordered to stay open under a judge's order after reports that they opened late Tuesday morning.
In the months leading up to the election, polls have showed Cruz defeating O'Rourke by as many as nine points.
On Election Day, some outlets, such as FiveThirtyEight predicted that Cruz, the incumbent, had a 7 in 9 chance of keeping the seat.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
