Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to introduce emergency legislation intended to keep immigrant families together

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released new video from inside the centralized processing center in McAllen.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz says he is introducing emergency legislation intended to keep migrant families together.

Cruz has released a statement saying: "All Americans are rightly horrified by the images we are seeing on the news, children in tears pulled away from their mothers and fathers. This must stop. Now."

The Republican senator says his proposal would double the number of federal immigration judges; authorize new temporary shelters that can accommodate families; and mandate that families immigrating illegally be kept together, absent criminal conduct or threat of harm to the children.

Cruz also says his proposal would provide for expedited processing of asylum cases so that, within 14 days, those who meet the legal standards will be granted asylum and those who don't will be returned to their home countries immediately.

President Donald Trump emphatically defended his administration's policy Monday, again falsely blaming Democrats.

"The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility," he declared. "Not on my watch."
