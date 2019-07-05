Teachers command attention of presidential hopefuls in Houston

The NEA is the largest union in the United States, representing three million teachers and educational professionals. It is holding its annual conference in Houston.
It’s now @BetoORourke’s turn at @NEAtoday’s #StrongPublicSchools Presidential forum. Lots of residual love from the Senate race. Loud applause. #abc13 https://t.co/SuUcpjhgyp pic.twitter.com/a1Epi0RUb8— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) July 5, 2019
Bernie & Biden get loud applause so far at #StrongPublicSchools Presidential forum. Castro gets good applause too, but not as loud. Seven more candidates to go. #abc13 https://t.co/SuUcpjhgyp pic.twitter.com/7SAgpbGZeL— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) July 5, 2019
As part of its conference, the 10 candidates will each be speaking for approximately 12 minutes.
Signs emblazoned with "strong public schools" are flooding the convention floor at the GRB. It's clear that the attendees will want to hear about the candidates' stance on public education.
Organizers say they wanted to make sure educators have a voice in the presidential election process. They want to see pro public education leaders elected to public office.
The forum is already underway, with candidates including:
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Former Secretary Julian Castro
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
Gov. Jay Inslee
Mayor Bill de Blasio
Rep. Tim Ryan
Sen. Kamala Harris
Loud crowd at #NEARA19 #StrongPublicSchools Presidential Forum. #abc13 https://t.co/SuUcpjhgyp pic.twitter.com/JgjxrqxJBz— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) July 5, 2019