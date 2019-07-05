Teachers command attention of presidential hopefuls in Houston

Bernie & Biden get loud applause so far at #StrongPublicSchools Presidential forum. Castro gets good applause too, but not as loud. Seven more candidates to go. #abc13 https://t.co/SuUcpjhgyp pic.twitter.com/7SAgpbGZeL — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) July 5, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5380372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Democratic presidential hopefuls to meet teachers conference in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ten Democratic presidential candidates, including the front runners, are in Houston, participating in a forum held by the National Education Association.The NEA is the largest union in the United States, representing three million teachers and educational professionals. It is holding its annual conference in Houston.As part of its conference, the 10 candidates will each be speaking for approximately 12 minutes.Signs emblazoned with "strong public schools" are flooding the convention floor at the GRB. It's clear that the attendees will want to hear about the candidates' stance on public education.Organizers say they wanted to make sure educators have a voice in the presidential election process. They want to see pro public education leaders elected to public office.Sen. Bernie SandersFormer Secretary Julian CastroFormer Vice President Joe BidenSen. Elizabeth WarrenSen. Amy KlobucharFormer Rep. Beto O'RourkeGov. Jay InsleeMayor Bill de BlasioRep. Tim RyanSen. Kamala Harris