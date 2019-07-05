Politics

Teachers command attention of presidential hopefuls in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ten Democratic presidential candidates, including the front runners, are in Houston, participating in a forum held by the National Education Association.

The NEA is the largest union in the United States, representing three million teachers and educational professionals. It is holding its annual conference in Houston.



As part of its conference, the 10 candidates will each be speaking for approximately 12 minutes.

Signs emblazoned with "strong public schools" are flooding the convention floor at the GRB. It's clear that the attendees will want to hear about the candidates' stance on public education.

Organizers say they wanted to make sure educators have a voice in the presidential election process. They want to see pro public education leaders elected to public office.

The forum is already underway, with candidates including:
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Former Secretary Julian Castro
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Gov. Jay Inslee
Mayor Bill de Blasio
Rep. Tim Ryan
Sen. Kamala Harris

