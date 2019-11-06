Politics

Sue Lovell on mayoral race: "Money doesn't buy everything"

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston councilwoman Sue Lovell says she's proud of her campaign despite low polling numbers Tuesday.

Lovell was the most recent entrant of the race. She served three terms on city council from 2006 to 2012 and announced her campaign in July 2019.

"If you don't like how something is, my style is not to stand on the sidelines," she said. "If I don't like it, I stand up and I speak about it, and that's what I did. I don't like the style of leadership or the leadership, so you stand up and you present your ideas and people will select."

ABC13 spoke with Lovell shortly before polls closed and said she was very strategic during her campaign, though she didn't raise enough money to help make an impact.

"Money doesn't buy everything," Lovell said. "People remember what I'd done. They were very receptive to that (and) very encouraging for me to run and continue running."

Lovell has served in politics for about 40 years.

WATCH: Mayoral candidate says 5-year-old granddaughter served as motivation in race

EMBED More News Videos

Sue Lovell reveals her inspiration to run for mayor

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonelection resultstexas politicselection dayelection
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Election Day 2019: Live results for key Houston area races
Sylvester Turner takes early lead in Houston mayor's race
Tony Buzbee eyes runoff with Mayor Turner in December
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
Election Day 2019: The 10 Texas ballot props you should know
Major road improvements may be coming to an area near you
Temperature expected to drop 40 degrees later this week
Show More
Bill King remains hopeful as early voting results roll in
Houston mayor hoping for home run at ballot box
Radio host catching heat for comparing 'ok, boomer' to n-word
125 companies hiring on the spot at Minute Maid Park Thursday
'The Little Mermaid Live!': Behind-the-scenes look at dress rehearsal, set
More TOP STORIES News