Strange Trump image appears on iconic downtown facade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A politically charged sign is catching strange looks in downtown Houston.

A sign reading "Trump & Co" with Russian President Vladimir Putin depicted as a devil appeared on top of a building on Main Street near Preston.

Below the sign is a cartoonish-looking President Donald Trump with his hands tied as if he's a puppet.

Eyewitness News has learned the sign is an art installation called "Easy Credit." The artist, Courtney Frances Fallon, put up the piece shortly before Election Day.

In a letter affixed to the building, Fallon wrote about the art.

"I'm acutely aware that I am an outsider in Houston and so, I must be prudent about my audacity. That said, Americans are intertwined. I love America. I do not live here by default but because I choose to. Therefore, this work seeks to provoke thoughtful discourse of national relevance - federal corruption on the international level."

Reporter Steve Campion spoke with Fallon. He's working on a full report for Eyewitness News starting at 3 p.m. He'll also tell you when the work might be taken down.

