Another local business is stepping up to help federal employees affected by the government shutdown.Exclusive Furniture says it will give away $50 gift cards to furloughed federal employees and contractors today from 2-3 p.m. at its Humble location.The store is located at 19300 Hwy 59 N.No purchase is necessary to receive a gift card.However, you will need to show a valid federal government ID badge and proof of current employment with the government such as a recent paystub.Furloughed employees will also be served light refreshments and food."It's important for us to give back to the community. Our business is here and our livelihood is here so we want to help out those in need as much as possible," said Exclusive Furniture CEO Sam Zavary.The offer is only available at the Humble location.