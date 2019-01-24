POLITICS

Exclusive Furniture giving away $50 gift cards to furloughed federal employees today

EMBED </>More Videos

Exclusive Furniture giving away gift cards for furloughed federal employees.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Another local business is stepping up to help federal employees affected by the government shutdown.

Exclusive Furniture says it will give away $50 gift cards to furloughed federal employees and contractors today from 2-3 p.m. at its Humble location.

SEE ALSO: What is a government shutdown? 5 things to know

The store is located at 19300 Hwy 59 N.

No purchase is necessary to receive a gift card.

However, you will need to show a valid federal government ID badge and proof of current employment with the government such as a recent paystub.

Furloughed employees will also be served light refreshments and food.

"It's important for us to give back to the community. Our business is here and our livelihood is here so we want to help out those in need as much as possible," said Exclusive Furniture CEO Sam Zavary.

The offer is only available at the Humble location.

RELATED: Free offers for Houston families affected by government shutdown
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownHumble
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Kamala Harris persuaded by girl to seek White House
Sheila Jackson Lee steps down as House subcommittee leader
Trump's new slogan: 'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall'
A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns
More Politics
Top Stories
Dad who allegedly tried to run over school guard laughs in court
Texas City teen dies after being hit by train
Paying tribute to the Florida bank shooting victims
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Lance McCullers Jr. helping save hundreds of pets each week
Two permanent ramp closures coming this weekend
Best 50 jobs in America for 2019
Man rode motorcycle inside home during bizarre SWAT standoff
Show More
Goodwill Ebooks: Save time and money when buying books
Man attacked by pit bulls he helped raise
Child accidentally shoots mom outside preschool
St. Louis police officer killed during accidental shooting
Victim may have solved his own murder
More News