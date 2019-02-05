STATE OF THE UNION

Some women Democrats wear white to State of the Union

EMBED </>More Videos

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and dozens of women Democrats are wearing white to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and dozens of women Democrats are wearing white to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

As Pelosi climbed the dais, they gathered in the aisle of the Democratic side of the House, raising their voices and hands as other members raised their cell phones and recorded the moment. Most women on that side of the House chamber were wearing the color favored by suffragettes and the president's opponents who want him to see them from the dais.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a white caped blazer. A man wore white, too: Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota.

The palpable excitement comes after the November elections sent a record number of women, most of them Democrats, to Congress.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstate of the unionnancy pelosigovernment shutdownu.s. & worldwashington, d.c.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STATE OF THE UNION
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union 2019
See which guests Trump is bringing to the State of the Union
6th grader Joshua Trump to be president's guest at SOTU
First lady fashion at the SOTU through the years
More state of the union
POLITICS
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union 2019
See which guests Trump is bringing to the State of the Union
Gov. Abbott lays out priorities in State of the State address
6th grader Joshua Trump to be president's guest at SOTU
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union 2019
Ex-NFL QB Vince Young arrested for DWI in Ft. Bend Co.
HISD trustees caught yelling and cussing on video
Man accused of stealing couple's car and returning it
Houston band 'Hold on Hollywood' making name for itself
Houston doctor cautions parents after 4-year-old flu death
Newark bound flight diverted after mysterious odor in cockpit
90-year-old parishioner accused of touching girl at church
Show More
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Texas dad sues son's alleged bullies and parents
Triathlete remembered after fatal bicycle crash involving bus
Jose Altuve likes Astros' 2019 chances ahead of spring training
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa wins $5M arbitration award
More News