POLITICS

SOLD: Congressman drowns out protester with auctioneering skills

EMBED </>More Videos

A House hearing about social media censorship was briefly interrupted as a protester stood up and yelled at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

WASHINGTON D.C. --
A House hearing about social media censorship was briefly interrupted as a protester stood up and yelled at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. A Republican congressman drowned her out using his auctioneering skills.

A woman stood up and started loudly yelling at Dorsey, complaining about bias and publicly pleading President Donald Trump to help.

As staff appeared to look for security to drag her out, Missouri Rep. Billy Long started speaking in the rapid pace of an auctioneer, pretending to auction something off.

Long, who owned an auctioneering company, finished to applause from his colleagues just as security reached the woman and took her out of the room.

The GOP-led House Energy and Commerce Committee is examining whether Twitter has censored conservatives.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsprotestu.s. & worldauction
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Kim Kardashian West gets a seat at White House meeting
Pressley poised to become MA's 1st black congresswoman
'Dumb Southerner': Trump allegedly erupts over Sessions
Former Arizona US Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole on I-45
Texas A&M reviewing frat that accepted student before his death
Guns, drug shrine found at meth compound where kids lived
Your song could be the new 'Don't Mess with Texas' theme
Veteran job fair to hire hundreds in downtown Houston
Kim Kardashian West gets a seat at White House meeting
Sick passengers, crew hospitalized after flight lands in NYC
ROYAL BEAUTY: Meghan Markle is People's 'Best Dressed Woman'
Show More
Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
Widow of workplace shooting victim sues employer for $25M
Prairie View A&M student killed in botched drug deal, police say
Ex-Pearland police sgt accused of invasive visual recording
13-year-old wakes up to find naked man in her bedroom
More News