HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The battle for Harris County judge with 27-year-old Democratic newcomer Lina Hidalgo unseating long-time incumbent Republican Ed Emmett was certainly a stunner as it remained a tight contest.
In Precinct 2, County Commissioner Jack Morman fell to former Harris County Sheriff Adrian Garcia by a little more than 1,700 votes.
But in some areas, the races were even closer with the difference between the winners coming down to a handful of votes.
In the race for Trustee Position 7 on the Channelview school board, Raquel Dobbins edged out Dennis Cedillo by two votes.
However, the margin was a bit wider for the Texas House of Representatives District 132 contest, which covers portions of Katy and Cypress.
In that race, the deciding factor in Democrat Gina Calanni's defeat over incumbent Republican Mike Schofield was 49 votes.
Click here to see the full results from the county, state and national races.