Sheriff removed for response to Florida high school massacre

Sheriff removed after bungled response to Florida high school mass shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (KTRK) --
New Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has moved swiftly to remove the sheriff whose office was dogged for its response to last year's mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel was suspended Friday as part of DeSantis' overall sweep to hold "government officials accountable."

Israel was targeted for removal from his position after some victims' parents pushed for it.

Following the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead, then-candidate DeSantis told supporters he'd suspend Israel but retreated in later appearances.

Under Florida law, the governor can suspend elected officials for criminal activity, misfeasance, incompetence or neglect of duty.

The Miami Herald and South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported recently that Israel told his staff he expected to be removed.

There were reportedly several red flags prior to the massacre pointing to the accused gunman in the case. The sheriff's office was criticized for the lack of action it took regarding them.

In addition, one of Israel's deputies resigned in disgrace for failing to engage the suspect.

A letter ordering Israel's suspension can be found here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
