Sen. Sylvia Garcia says she's resigning from Texas Legislature in 2019

State Sen. Sylvia Garcia is urging Gov. Abbott to hold a special election for her seat this November. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
State Sen. Sylvia Garcia says she'll resign from her seat in the state legislature next year.

The Democrat who represents Houston's 6th Senate District told Gov. Greg Abbott in a letter Monday that she intends to resign at midnight on Jan. 2, 2019.

Garcia, who is a candidate for Congress, petitioned the governor to call for a special election for her seat on Nov. 6.

She says a special election this fall will save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in lieu of holding an election on another date.

Garcia also said it has been "an unbelievable honor" to serve Houston in the senate over the last three legislative sessions.

