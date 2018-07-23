Moments ago I submitted a letter to @GregAbbott_TX informing him of my intent to resign from #txlege on 1/2/19. It’s been an unbelievable honor to fight for the people of #SD6. I urge the Governor to call a November 6th election so #SD6 will have representation in 86th Session pic.twitter.com/exUwD7eJyy — Sylvia R. Garcia (@SenatorSylvia) July 23, 2018

State Sen. Sylvia Garcia says she'll resign from her seat in the state legislature next year.The Democrat who represents Houston's 6th Senate District told Gov. Greg Abbott in a letter Monday that she intends to resign at midnight on Jan. 2, 2019.Garcia, who is a candidate for Congress, petitioned the governor to call for a special election for her seat on Nov. 6.She says a special election this fall will save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in lieu of holding an election on another date.Garcia also said it has been "an unbelievable honor" to serve Houston in the senate over the last three legislative sessions.