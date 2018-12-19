PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Senate approves legislation to temporarily avoid federal shutdown over President Trump's border wall

EMBED </>More Videos

A closed-door meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders lasted barely 30 minutes Tuesday after a heated televised opening session "spiraled downwards," in the words of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
The Senate has approved legislation to temporarily fund the government and avoid a federal shutdown over President Donald Trump's border wall.

Senators passed the measure on voice vote Wednesday without a roll call. It goes next to the House. Congress faces a Friday deadline when funding for part of the federal government expires.

Trump has not yet said he will support the measure, but the White House says he'll take a look.

It does not provide $5 billion Trump wanted for the wall. Instead, it funds border security and other agencies at current levels through Feb. 8.

Without resolution, more than 800,000 federal employees could be furloughed or ordered to work without pay days before Christmas.

Voting was pushed back to late Wednesday and some senators sang Christmas carols in the chamber.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpborder wallgovernmentgovernment shutdowndemocratsrepublicanssenateu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
Trump Foundation to dissolve and donate assets amid lawsuit
Mom of 2-year-old on life support granted US visa
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
Trump Foundation to dissolve and donate assets amid lawsuit
Mom of 2-year-old on life support granted US visa
More Politics
Top Stories
Bar workers took tequila shots with drunk driver: prosecutors
Harris Co. ground zero for drunk driving in the U.S.
Pastor John Gray preaches on Lamborghini backlash
Thieves steal and break van for teen with special needs
Houston Rockets break NBA mark for 3-pointers in win vs. Wiz
Teen allegedly had 12 drinks in 6 hours before deadly crash
Mom shares daughter's last moments before deadly crash
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
Show More
Body of missing Houston mom found covered in ditch
Horrific crash on Grand Parkway caught on camera
Free help for drivers on toll roads this holiday season
School district makes boy honorary bus driver before heart surgery
Nearly 2 dozen emaciated sheep rescued after dog attack
More News