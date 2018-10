RELATED STORIES:

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke will debate each other on live television for a second time.It's been more than three weeks since the two went one-on-one in Dallas in a sometimes testy contest that focused on domestic issues exclusively.This second debate will include both foreign and domestic issues. But this time, the candidates will face-off inside a San Antonio television studio.After so long on the campaign trail for both men, regularly fielding unscripted questions from their respective audience, viewers can expect a healthy, deep discussion of the issues most important to Texans.Baker Institute political scientist Mark Jones said the dynamic will be different than in Dallas."Just like in football, the difference between the first game and the second game is quite often substantial," said Jones. "I think for O'Rourke, we'll see him more polished in the second debate as well as more comfortable with himself."