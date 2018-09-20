POLITICS

Sen. Ted Cruz meets with supporters in Webster ahead of first debate against O'Rourke

Cruz met with supporters in Webster Thursday.

By
WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) --
Supporters filled a restaurant in Webster during a rally for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

The Republican made a stop to Franca's Real Italian restaurant after visiting the Johnson Space Center with presidential advisor Ivanka Trump and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on Thursday.

The rally comes one day after his challenger, Beto O'Rourke, answered questions from students at Prairie View A&M University.

Dallas' Southern Methodist University will host the first debate next Thursday.

A town hall-style debate *is set in Houston for Sunday, Sept. 30 from 6-7 p.m. will focus on domestic policy. ABC13 and Univision will be televising the debate, and it will be streamed live on abc13.com.

The third debate will be held on Oct. 16 in San Antonio.

According to an announcement by both campaigns, the debates will be 60 minutes in length.

Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke are coming together for a debate at UH.

