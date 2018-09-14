Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke are coming to Houston to talk about the issues.The Republican and Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate have agreed to three debates, the second of which will be hosted by the University of Houston.The town hall-style debate set for Sunday, Sept. 30 from 6-7 p.m. will focus on domestic policy. ABC13 and Univision are working to televise the debate.The candidates will also participate in two other debates across the Lone Star State.Dallas' Southern Methodist University will host the first debate on Friday, Sept. 21.The third debate will be held on Oct. 16 in San Antonio.According to an announcement by both campaigns, the debates will be 60 minutes in length.