Politics

Sen. Martha McSally, ex-Air Force pilot, says officer raped her

EMBED <>More Videos

Sen. Martha McSally admits keeping silent about her rape while in the Air Force

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Martha McSally, the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat, said Wednesday that she was raped in the Air Force by a superior officer.

The Arizona Republican, a 26-year military veteran, made the disclosure at a Senate hearing on the armed services' efforts to prevent sexual assaults and improve the response when they occur.


McSally said she did not report being sexually assaulted because she did not trust the system, and she said she was ashamed and confused. McSally did not name the officer who she says raped her.

"I stayed silent for many years, but later in my career, as the military grappled with the scandals, and their wholly inadequate responses, I felt the need to let some people know I too was a survivor," she said, choking up as she detailed what had happened to her. "I was horrified at how my attempt to share generally my experiences was handled. I almost separated from the Air Force at 18 years of service over my despair. Like many victims, I felt like the system was raping me all over again."

McSally's revelation comes not long after Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, detailed her own abuse and assault, and at a time of increased awareness over the problem of harassment and assault in the armed forces. Reports of sexual assaults across the military jumped nearly 10 percent in 2017 - a year that also saw an online nude-photo sharing scandal rock the Defense Department.

McSally said she shares in the disgust of the failures of the military system and many commanders who have failed to address the problems of sexual misconduct. She said the public must demand that higher-ranking officials be part of the solution.

FAST FACTS ABOUT SEN. McSALLY
EMBED More News Videos

Fast facts about Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona)

Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsarizonarapeus worldsexual assaultair force
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
School bus driver attacked by students in viral video brawl
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Rice School teacher accused of touching young students
Alleged drunk driver had BAC of .210 before fatal crash
R. Kelly returns to jail for failing to pay child support
Taco Bell employees fired after fight video surfaces
Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire in SW Houston
Show More
Proposed bill would halt STAAR test for 2 years
North Korea said to be rebuilding structures at rocket site
First all-female spacewalk set for March 29
Dean resigns over school's choice to not allow Chick-Fil-A
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
More TOP STORIES News