President Donald Trump

Secret Service director to leave Trump administration

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles is expected to leave the Trump administration, said three administration officials, amid a shake-up in the upper echelon of the Department of Homeland Security.

Alles' departure stems from a personality conflict within the agency, the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the personnel matter. The officials said it was unrelated to the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and a recent security breach at the president's private club in Florida.

Still, it comes amid a spate of turnover across DHS that began last week when Trump withdrew his Immigration and Customs Enforcement director's nomination to stay on permanently.

After Nielsen's departure, an empowered Stephen Miller, the immigration hawk White House senior adviser, is also eyeing the removal of Lee Francis Cissna, according to two of the people. Cissna is director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which runs the legal immigration system.

Alles, a former Marine general, was recommended to the post by former White House chief of staff John Kelly.
