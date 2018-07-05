POLITICS

Scott Pruitt, scandal-plagued EPA administrator, resigns from post

Here's a look at some of the controversies surrounding former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump says he has accepted the resignation of scandal-plagued Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Pruitt had become a constant source of embarrassment to a president who had entered Washington promising to "Drain the Swamp."

Pruitt has faced an array of ethical questions about his travel spending, security costs, dealings with industry lobbyists and misuse of government resources.

He had denied wrongdoing in the face of multiple congressional and oversight inquiries.



Despite the scandals, Trump has been approving of Pruitt's efforts to reduce regulations that the administration says curb business growth. Trump writes on Twitter, "Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job."

Activists have argued those cuts have endangered the environment.

Trump tweets that Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler will assume the acting administrator position Monday.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
