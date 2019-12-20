joe biden

Sarah Sanders apologizes after tweet about Joe Biden stuttering during Democratic debate

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden waves to the crowd after a Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

An onstage moment from Thursday night's Democratic debate has sparked a Twitter back-and-forth between President Donald Trump's former spokeswoman and Joe Biden.

The former vice president imitated a stutter as he related a tale of how he connects with people as he campaigns, including a child who may have had a speech impediment.

Afterward, former Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders seemed to imitate a stutter as she tweeted, "I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate."

Sanders followed up with a tweet saying she wasn't making fun of anyone but "pointing out I can't follow much of anything Biden is talking about."

Biden suffered from a stutter as a child. After the debate, he tweeted in response, "I've worked my whole life to overcome a stutter" and encouraged "empathy" to understand those who have experienced the same.



Sanders then deleted her two previous tweets and issued an apology: "I actually didn't know that about you and that is commendable. I apologize and should have made my point respectfully."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdebatepresidential debatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
Biden flubs reference to black female senator during Dem debate
Dem debate: Biden pushes for Obamacare reform over Medicare for all
ABC News/Washington Post poll: Dems extend lead vs. Trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NW Harris Co. home swarmed by FBI and Austin police
'Lord, you have my soul': transcript released from plane crash
Student says teacher provoked fist fight inside classroom
Man dies after getting hit by car while trying to pick up opossum
Wrong-way driver killed on I-10 identified as HPD officer
"We might have to break your leg" Video shows rescue from burning car
ABC13 Evening News for December 19, 2019
Show More
Clouds, light showers expected Friday and Saturday
Beloved Memorial Park seeks Houstonians' input on improvements
Innocent man killed when alleged drunk driver hits car head-on
Twins part of University of St. Thomas' hoops team's big start
300,000 kids sleep on the floor: See the charities changing that
More TOP STORIES News