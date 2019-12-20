Sarah Sanders apologizes after tweet about Joe Biden stuttering during Democratic debate

I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up. https://t.co/0kd0UJr9Rs — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 20, 2019

I actually didn’t know that about you and that is commendable. I apologize and should have made my point respectfully. https://t.co/fbmVAqDoWI — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) December 20, 2019

An onstage moment from Thursday night's Democratic debate has sparked a Twitter back-and-forth between President Donald Trump's former spokeswoman and Joe Biden.The former vice president imitated a stutter as he related a tale of how he connects with people as he campaigns, including a child who may have had a speech impediment.Afterward, former Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders seemed to imitate a stutter as she tweeted, "I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate."Sanders followed up with a tweet saying she wasn't making fun of anyone but "pointing out I can't follow much of anything Biden is talking about."Biden suffered from a stutter as a child. After the debate, he tweeted in response, "I've worked my whole life to overcome a stutter" and encouraged "empathy" to understand those who have experienced the same.Sanders then deleted her two previous tweets and issued an apology: "I actually didn't know that about you and that is commendable. I apologize and should have made my point respectfully."