Saoirse Kennedy Hill funeral: 22-year-old granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy remembered in service

HYANNIS PORT, Mass. -- Funeral services for Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, are being held Monday.

Hill died Thursday after police responded to a call about a possible drug overdose at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port.

According to a statement issued Sunday by Brian Wright O'Connor, a spokesman for one of Hill's uncles, the funeral will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church in the village of Centerville. A private burial service will follow.

The Cape & Islands district attorney's office said Hill died after being taken to Cape Cod Hospital. An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports.

A Boston College student, Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.

After Hill's death, her family released the following statement:

Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel, who said, "The world is a little less beautiful today." She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit. Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women's empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever.

The ABC Owned Television Stations and ABC News contributed to this report.
