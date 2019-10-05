2020 presidential election

Sanders released from Nevada hospital after suffering heart attack

LAS VEGAS -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is out of the hospital after suffering what doctors now acknowledge was a heart attack.

His departure came not long after his wife Jane Sanders told reporters that the Senator was doing great and thanked everyone for their well-wishes. She didn't however, acknowledge the heart attack when asked by a reporter.

"I'm not a doctor. The campaign said it's very clear, that's what I heard, he had a blockage in one artery, and they had to put in two stents, it's very common."

Sanders had been in the hospital since Tuesday, after what his staffers reported to be "chest discomfort" at a campaign event.

The 78-year old is now heading back home to Vermont to rest. He's expected to be at the next debate a week from Tuesday in Ohio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslas vegasbernie sandersheart attack2020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
What to know about Ukrainian Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskiy
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's presidential bid comes to an end
Dem presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh's impeachment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FEMA applications open for Imelda victims
Family and friends gather to pray for 13-year-old hit and run victim
Football player facing discipline after racist video: Katy ISD
Astros look to take commanding 2-0 lead vs. Rays
1 killed in hit-and-run accident in Crosby
19-year-old woman killed in her car in night club parking lot
Record python caught in Florida
Show More
HMNS opens exhibit made only of Legos
What Astros fans need to know about ALDS Game 2
Rapper meets with grandmother attacked by carjackers
Houston set to host Pakistani entertainment award show
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
More TOP STORIES News